Aged And Widows Shower Blessings On Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo

Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the Chief of Agric Nzema



It must be emphasized that the people of Kumasi and the aforementioned areas, praised Nana Boadu, describing him as a cheerful giver.



In an interview, Maame Akosua Senu and others who benefited from the donation, they noted that when the celebration of Christmas was up, Nana Boadu constantly donated items such as clothes, fowls, rice and other things to them to put a smile upon thier face.



Maame Akosua Senu maintained that Nana Boadu has been donating to them for years and it came less as a surpise to her when the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako singled him out for praise during the party's recent Extraordinary National Delegates Conference held at Kumasi.



It would be recalled that Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo received praise from Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi when he informed the gathering that dream for the party to have an office complex couldn't have been completed if Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo hadn't contributed immensely towards the realization of it.



Nana Nkansah Boadu, on his part, stressed that, it is incumbent on everybody to extend whatever they have or their donations to the needy and those who find it difficult to fend for themselves.



He advised the general public to ensure that they will not subject their neighbors to hunger and hinted that ever since he started donating to the needy, his wealth has been multiplied.



He urged the public, especially men of substance to help the deprived ones, in order to enable them overcome their challenges.



