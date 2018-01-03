Two Remanded For Possession Of Firearms And Narcotic Drugs

Related Stories Two persons were on Tuesday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for attempting to commit crime, possessing narcotic drugs and firearms and falsely pretending to be public officers.



Haruna Nangtoma a Policeman on Interdiction and Yakubu Mole, a driver’s mate; both pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on January 16.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that Haruna is stationed at Madina, whilst Yakubu lives at Kasoa.



He said on December 25, at about 2030 hours, the two and another person now at large arrested four young men namely, Kwaku Kyeremeh, Lawrence Morgan, Richard Eklu and Ese Peter for allegedly smoking dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs at a washing bay in Musuuku, near Gambo Filling Station in the presence of other relations of the four.



He said Haruna asked the relations of the four suspects to follow them to different locations for settlement.



Whilst escorting them in a Toyota Corolla private car to an unknown destination, the interdicted Policeman and his accomplices demanded GHc1,000.00 from each person in other to gain their freedom.



The Prosecution said as they drove the four persons towards the Atomic Roundabout, they continued with the negotiations, a relation of Ese called him on his phone and asked him to hand over his phone to Haruna asking him to stop for them to meet for the settlement, so they stopped.



Mr Adu told the court that information reached ‘Papa 3/2’ a Police Patrol Team led by Chief Inspector Thomas Fianu and men from the District Police Patrol Unit, Kwabenya, about the activities and the two subsequently arrested them.



He said during a search in the car driven by Haruna; the Police Patrol Team found one cyber gun pistol number 60832580 under the passenger’s front seat, together with a blue-black police uniform; a Sergeant’s cap; and a Police I. D. card with service number 33748, with a corresponding name Eric Adzei.



A wrap of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs together with three pieces of cigarettes were also found in Haruna’s car.



All the exhibits retrieved have been retained for evidential purposes.