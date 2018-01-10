'Mark Zuckerberg has already made $4 Billion in 2018' - Bloomberg

Related Stories Its just 10-days into the new year and according to Bloomberg‘s billionaires list, Facebook founder Mark Zucckerberg has already made $4 Billion.



The report says, 'major market indices are up 2% year-to-date, continuing the major stock gains of last year. Among those profiting from the continued stock surge is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The 33-year-old has earned $4.16 billion since 2018 began, with company shares climbing more than 5%'.



Zuckerberg has now moved from 5th to 4th on Bloomberg‘s billionaires list and he’s now worth nearly $77 billion.



The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.