Corn Mill Operator Stabs Friend To Death Over Phone

Related Stories A 27-year old corn mill operator was on Tuesday remanded into prison custody on a provisional charge of murder for allegedly stabbing a friend to death at Brofoyedur, a suburb of Cape Coast.



The plea of the accused, Isaac Sam was not taken and a Cape Coast Magistrate Court asked that he re-appear on Tuesday, January 23.



The accused is reported to have attacked the deceased, Joseph Ekow Afful, with a pair of scissors, following a misunderstanding that ensued between them when the deceased accused Isaac of stealing his mobile phone.



Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Comfort Akorfa Banini told the court that the incident happened on Thursday December 28, 2017 at about 0200 hours.



She said Isaac and the deceased Ekow Afful were friends and stayed in Sam’s room at Brofoyedur.

She said on Wednesday December 27, 20017, a misunderstanding ensued between them after which Ekow accused Sam of stealing his mobile phone.



Prosecution said that degenerated into a fight during which the accused pulled a pair of scissors and stabbed the deceased in the chest and killed him instantly.



The prosecution said Ekow bled profusely from the wound and sensing danger, the accused run to report the incident to his mother who also reported it to the assemblyman of the area.