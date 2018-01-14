Kokrokoo Charities Present Incubator To Eastern Regional Hospital

Related Stories The Kokrokoo Charities Foundation founded by Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi, the morning show host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, has presented an incubator to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua.



The Incubators which is estimated at 10,000.00 US Dollars imported from Germany is said to be one of the best brands of incubators in the world.



Presenting the Incubator, Mr Kayi explained that the foundation was established by a group of people and institutions who believed in giving back to society and pledged to donate 100 pieces of incubators to hospital in the country to support efforts to give opportunities to preterm babies to survive and grow to contribute their quota to the development of the country.



He said so far, the foundation had presented 10 incubators to hospitals in the country and the presentation to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua was the eleventh.



Mr Kayi said the foundation had been informed that the Eastern Regional Hospital, already had three incubators provided by the government and had space for more and if there is an opportunity, the foundation would donate some more incubators to the facility.



The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah who received the incubator on behalf of the hospital thanked the foundation and Mr Kayi for their gesture.



He gave the assurance that the hospital would take good care of the incubator to help support preterm babies to survive.



The Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua on the average has ten preterm babies daily at their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.