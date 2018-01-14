Shutdown American Embassies In All ‘Shithole' countries - Ayariga To African Leaders

Related Stories Founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has retorted to the alleged racist comments by President of the United States, Donald Trump describing African countries as 'shitholes'.



The two time presidential aspirant is calling on all African leaders affected by the comments of the US President to shut down the various American Embassies in their respective countries.



He said the move, though drastic, will be the only way we the continent can be made great and strong.



In a facebook post Sunday morning, Hassan Ayariga said “the language used by the U.S president Donald Trump to describe African countries is very fortunate. And I, Hassan Ayariga, leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC) is appealing to Ghanaians and calling on our African leaders to close down all American embassies in their shitholes countries. Let’s make Africa great and strong”.



Donald Trump is alleged to have described Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and African countries as 'shtiholes' in a discussion with some lawmakers on immigration.



The U.S President is quoted as expressing frustration over the 'influx' of immigrants from these countries to the United States.



"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he's alleged to have said.



Many African leaders including Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo have expressed their disappointment over the comments despite the US President's claim the words being attributed to him are not the exact ones he used in the meeting.

<iframe width="470" height="350" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nITlWpSFWf8" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

