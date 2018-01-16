CDS Vows To End The Fulani Menace

Related Stories Major General Obed Boama Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has vowed to end the menace Fulani herdsmen have been presenting in the Agogo portion of the Afram Plains.



The herdsmen have over the years been accused of cruelty and atrocities – killing, maiming, raping women and destroying food crops and water bodies with their animals.



The CDS was in Agogo with other top ranking security officers to see for himself how the joint operation by the military and police to remove the herdsmen and their animals from the place was going.



This comes in the heels of the recent ambush and shooting of three soldiers and a police officer, who are part of the taskforce detailed to calm the volatile security situation created by the presence of the herdsmen.



Maj Gen Akwa, speaking at a meeting with the chiefs and people, said the attack on the officers was a direct attack on the state, something that crossed the red line.



He gave the assurance that the troops would remain in the area as long as it would take to throw the last alien herdsman and their animals out of the place.



They would stay the course to make sure that the job was successfully accomplished, he added.



Maj Gen Akwa asked the people to go about their daily activities without fear and said there was no cause for alarm.