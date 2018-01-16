AMA Sustains Decongestion Exercise

Related Stories Some traders in the Central Business Districts on Tuesday commended the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for sustaining the on-going decongestion exercise, aimed at driving away hawkers from the pavements in the city.



There was a perception by some hawkers that the exercise by the AMA would be a nine-day wonder, however, the AMA however had maintained and continued to strictly enforce law and order within the city.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Juliana Sowah, a trader encouraged the AMA to sustain the exercise adding that it would go a long a way to help traders in the markets to make good sales.



Madam Rose Bawah, a fabric seller said, she was content with AMA’s consistency in ridding the hawkers off the pavements in the city and described the hawkers’ activities as upsetting to both customers and main traders in the authorised markets “as hawkers in their bid to attract the customers often harassed and intimidated customers to patronise their goods”.



Reacting to the development, Mr Paul Amankwah, a commercial driver said "I am hopeful the decongestion exercise will continue, as it has reduced the rate of traffic in the city’’.



Ms Beatrice Danso, a trader told the GNA that, she wished the exercise would continue for a longer period because she made little sales when those hawkers were on the pavement but recently sales had improved.



She commended the leadership of the AMA and prayed that the decongestion exercise would continue in the subsequent days.



Madam Adowa Serwaa, a pedestrian anticipated that political pressure may be brought upon the AMA Chief Executive Officer to abandon the exercise, but urged them not to listen to anyone but rather go on with the exercise.



She encouraged the leadership of the AMA to continue with the good work.