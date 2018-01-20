11-Year-Od Girl In Critical Condition After Gun Attack On NPP Chairman

Related Stories An 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was shot during an attack at the residence of Akyem-Akroso NPP Chairman in Oda in the Eastern region.



The girl whose name is unknown was part of five others who were caught in the shooting targeted at the constituency chairman Frank Anim Bediako by some irate NPP youths.



The constituency chairman explained the attack happened Friday at about 4 p.m. while he was about to hold a meeting with about 40 polling station executives.



He said his residence was suddenly besieged by a crowd numbering by more than 400 men. The mob, mainly NPP youths, attacked his residence believing he was attempting to rig the process to elect polling station executives.



"They said I was voting in my house," he told myjoyonline.com.



It is a charge he strongly denied. The constituency chairman explained he had called for the meeting to discuss a public sensitization plan on an impending road construction.



He said the executives were to help disseminate news of a bitumen road construction as one more sign that the government was keen in bringing development to the constituency.



It was also to find ways to help secure accommodation and a place to keep equipment of the contractor who had called him three days ago to announce his impending arrival.



"We did not even start the meeting", he recalled.



Angry youths burnt worn-out car tyres smashed his glass windows and deflated his car tyres. The NPP leader also said he heard sporadic gunshots.



He nonetheless survived the attack.



Oda Municipal Police Commander Samuel Ntoso confirmed the incident but told Joy News Saturday they are yet to make any arrest as tension remains high in the area.