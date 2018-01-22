Unemployment To Blame For Increased Crime – Nunoo Mensah

Related Stories A Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has attributed the increased crime rate in the country to the unemployment situation in the country.



He is predicting the situation could be out of hand if nothing is done to provide jobs for the teeming youth in the country.



“Nobody is safe if a police officer can be murdered at a police station. I’m terrified because the lawlessness is too much; those in charge must act now” he opined.



Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah made the comment while reacting to the brutal killing of a police officer at Kwabenya police station in Accra last Sunday.



Inspector Emmanuel Ashiley was yesterday shot by some gun men who attacked the Atomic Hill Police Station in Kwabenya to free seven persons from custody, one of them a Nigerian.



Inspector Ashilevi who was on a monitoring mission at the station was said to be taking cover in a broken down vehicle unarmed when he was shot by the attackers.



On Asempa FM Monday, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah said he was convinced that the “lawlessness [in the country] could be minimized if government provides jobs.



He blamed successive governments for not doing enough to provide jobs for the youth, saying “the devil finds work for the idle hand”.



The former Chief of Defense Staff in the erstwhile Rawlings administration is therefore cautioning that the country could be under siege if nothing is done to provide employment.



Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah appealed to the Inspector General of Police to resource the police to enable them do effective work.