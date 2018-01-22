Kwabenya Jailbreak: Wife Of Deceased Needs State Help

Related Stories The wife of the police inspector, who was shot dead at the Kwabenya Police station Sunday dawn, is calling for speedy investigation which will lead to the arrest of the killers of her husband.



Esther Kpekpe Ashelevi is also asking the state to assist in raising the five young children left behind by Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.



Inspector Ashilevi, was shot in a dawn raid by an armed gang who also broke jail and freed a number of suspects in police custody. At least seven remand prisoners, a Nigerian and six Ghanaians are currently on the run.



They have been identified as Dickson Ofori, Chubuzor Chubuzor, Edem Rockson, Emmanuel Kotey, Prince Osei, Kofi Darko and Atta Kwadwo. Eyewitnesses say, at least six gunmen were behind the attack, which eventually led to the shooting of Police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.



He, however, died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra while receiving treatment.



A distraught Esther Ashelevi said it cannot be possible her husband is dead, revealing her utmost shock and disbelieve at the death of her husband.



Describing who her husband was, the widow, said her late husband was a “principled” man who never compromised on discipline.



He was always on time to work and showed so much commitment to duty, she narrated.



According to her, Police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi had gone on night duties and she was waiting for him to come so they go to church together.



He never came but the top police hierarchy, including the IGP did. Only then did she conclude that something had gone wrong.



She wants the government to help in raising her five kids, saying the burial of her husband should not be the end of the story.









