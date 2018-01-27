Police Arrest Two Kwabenya Boutique Suspects

Related Stories Police have arrested two suspected thieves who broke into Yasmin Collection, a boutique at Kwabenya “Abomu” junction, a suburb of Accra.



The suspects; David Adefiyoye 24 years, and Taiwo Akintunde, 29 years both Nigerians are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.



Briefing the Media in Accra on Friday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Effia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, said on Thursday between 1830 and 1910 hours, the police received a report that some suspected thieves had been locked up in the boutique.



She said: “Quickly, the police proceeded there, and confirmed that they had been locked.”



Giving the facts, ASP Tenge said on December 23 last year, David Adefiyoye and Taiwo Akintunde wanted to go into the boutique but they could not get access and were captured by the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera that they tried to destroy.



“But because of the CCTV camera that captured them, the owners raised the alarm and reinforcement and they were rescued by the police,” she said.



ASP Tenge observed that, residents expressing their dissatisfaction about the police rescuing the suspects, vandalised the rear view mirror and windscreens of two police vehicles, a 4x4 Hilux and Nissan.



She added that three police officers were also hurt by the actions of the residents and have been discharged from hospital after treatment.



She, therefore, appealed to residents not to take the law into their own hands to destroy resources belonging to the police in the discharge of their duties.



“We are crying out for resources and if police resources will have to be vandalised, it will not help the country, so we appeal to the public not to vent their anger on the police,” she appealed.