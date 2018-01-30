Kwabenya Jailbreak: Two Suspects Convicted

Related Stories The Accra Circuit Court has convicted two of the suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya District Police station.



Prince Osei aka Bebe and Kofi Darko were convicted after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and escape from lawful custody.



The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, today deferred their sentence to February 13, 2018



The third accused person, Kofi Darko, who was charged with the same offences, however, pleaded not guilty.



Meanwhile, nine other suspects, alleged to have helped the first three accused persons to escape, pleaded not guilty to abetment to escape from lawful custody.



They included a bread seller, Nancy Denta, George Yeboah, Prince Kofi Acheampong, Edward Lartey and Kofi Seshie.



The rest are George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu, George Asante and Theophilus Bandah.