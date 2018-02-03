Upper West NADMO Staff Call Off Strike

Related Stories Staff of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Upper West Region have called off the strike they embarked on Thursday to express anger at the suspended Regional Minister, Sulamana Alhassan.



The NADMO staff held a press conference in Wa to announce their strike action on Thursday, but went back to work around 3pm the same day after they realized that their grievances had been addressed.



The angry staff accused the suspended Upper West Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan of backing some youth who are affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wa Central Constituency and attacked the Regional Director of NADMO, Isaac Seidu in his office.



They said the suspended Regional Minister prevented the Police from arresting the culprits.



They claimed Minister decided to support the irate NPP youth to the detriment of the NADMO staff who work under the Regional Coordinating Council headed by Mr Sulemana Alhassan.



On Friday, the NADMO staff were seen in groups discussing the matter.



However, no staff of NADMO spoke to the media.



Meanwhile, some residents in Wa, the regional capital of the Upper West Region, are divided over the suspension of the President.



Some residents are happy with the suspension, as they think it will send a strong warning to all Regional Ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country not to support the party youth who misconduct themselves or disrupt the work of lawfully mandated public officers.



Other residents also described his suspension as harsh and called on the President to reinstate the remorseful regional minister.



“He is human, we all make mistakes and we regret our actions afterwards. I am sure if he comes back, he will be careful and will not tolerate any form of misconduct from party youth or any group associated with his party,” one of the respondents noted.



In recent times, some NPP youth in the region have engaged in violent acts but government appointees have pleaded on their behalf.



When the youth of the party attacked the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sissala West, Mohammed Bakor in November last year, the suspended regional minister intervened and addressed the issue without the involvement of the police.