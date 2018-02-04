Military Police Deployed To Restore Order At Ahwiaa

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has deployed a combined team of the police and military to restore order at Ahwiaa near Kumasi.



This is to bring sanity to the area, and also stem the wanton destruction of property, following violent clash between some youth groups in the area on Saturday morning.



A visit to the area by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw all major roads leading to the area blocked as security personnel patrolled some of the streets to stop further aggression by the irate youth.



Economic and transportation activities had since also been halted as residents had taken cover in their houses.



Mr Vasco Brenyah, Assemblyman for Ahwiaa, told Journalists that the pandemonium was triggered by a misunderstanding between some youth indigenes of the area and their Zongo counterparts.



This was after some of the Zongo youth were prevented from taking part in a social gatherings organised by some of the natives on Friday evening.



The Regional Police Public Relations Directorate has, meanwhile, confirmed the arrest of four young men believed to have been part of the mayhem, and currently assisting with police investigations.



Those who sustained various forms of injuries were also said to be receiving treatment at the hospital.