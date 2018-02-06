Mother Of Murdered Driver Demands Justice For Deceased Son

Related Stories The 65-year mother of a taxi driver, murdered at Nankese, near Suhum, is demanding justice for her deceased son, Akwasi Acheampong.



Madam Felicia Kusi said she was deeply upset that his alleged killers – Richard Asare and Kwadwo Asare, “have not been made to answer for their crime after 13 years, because the police are yet to finish with their investigation”.



She therefore appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene to speed up things and bring conclusion to the matter.



Speaking to journalists at Beposo in the Sekyere Central District, she added that, she had been living through a lot of pain and was eager to see that justice was done.



The late Acheampong, then 23, was killed at Nankese, near Suhum, on December, 2005, and his Opel Astra taxi stolen.



The stolen car, with registration number GT 442 U, was later found by investigators at a mechanic shop, where it had been put on sale and Richard was arrested.



Overwhelmed by emotion, Madam Kusi, broke down in tears, as she recounted how the remains of her deceased son had been found buried on a farm, a year, after he had been murdered and said she was uncomfortable with the way the Tesano police were handling the case.



She claimed that Robert had confessed to acting together with Kwadwo to commit the crime.