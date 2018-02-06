Sexual Harassment Claims: Do Not Destroy Reputation Of Teachers - GNAT

Related Stories The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has cautioned the public to desist from creating stories that are meant to destroy the reputation of members of the teaching profession.



This followed the incessant discussions that had been on-going on various platforms, including social media about the alleged sexual harassments of students by their teachers.



A statement from GNAT copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said, although some allegations were true, others were deliberately formed to drag the teaching profession into the mud.



The press release signed by Mr David Ofori Acheampong, General Secretary of GNAT, said in order to curtail issues about the alleged sexual harassment, teachers must critically study and abide by the Code of Conduct binding the Teaching Profession, particularly employees of the Ghana Education Service.



The statement said teachers must know that being the representatives of parents, its incumbent on them to offer protection to students, as they would their own children and endeavour not to harm them in any way.



It said parents on their part must desist from encouraging teachers to provide the needs of their wards, since such offers often had strings attached, that sometimes subtly involves reciprocity.



“Parents or guardians must live up to their responsibilities towards their female students, particularly,” the statement said.



It said education authorities must avoid vindictiveness and hasty conclusions in matters concerning teachers, adding that, “due diligence and process should be followed at all times in arriving at decisions that will not affect innocent individuals”.



The statement encouraged victims of alleged sexual harassments to disclose the perpetrators for the necessary disciplinary action to be taken.



It said many innocent teachers had fallen prey to the machinations of "backbiters", who out of malice, had planted false stories about them resulting in the loss of hard-earned reputation.



It noted that, this negative act had affected the image of the Union of which teachers belong.



The statement encouraged all teachers to behave professionally and maturely while dealing with students and strive to live above reproach.