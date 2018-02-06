Neglect Of Ghanaian Cultural Values Causes Indiscipline In Society

Related Stories Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister has attributed growing indiscipline in Ghana to modernisation and wholesale adoption of foreign cultural values and practices.



According to the Minister, the practice had led to the neglect of Ghanaian cultural values, norms and beliefs which directed the sense of belonging, identity, and behaviour of people at all levels in society.



Mr Bukari made the attribution in an address read on his behalf at the 19th Anniversary Celebration of the “N’ Daakoya” festival by the Chiefs and people of the Zuarungu Traditional Area in the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East Region.



The Minister said the situation had resulted in high teenage pregnancies, school dropouts, dishonesty, and disrespect for elders among others, which had diverse effect in the socio-economic development of the country.



Mr Bukari, said: “Our principles of democracy, rule of law and justice for all, originated from our respective cultural beliefs, which existed in Africa long before colonisers arrived on our shores.



These principles stem from traditional African beliefs, such as respect for elders and leaders and any digression from these core values will place democracy in jeopardy.”



He said acculturation of children through festivals, funeral rites and naming ceremonies among others were very crucial to assist the younger generation fit well into society and contribute significantly to the development of the country.

“The history, origin, and culture of the Ghanaian people are the roots that keep our nation firm and define our sovereignty as well as form the foundation upon, which we are constructing our Ghanaian society,” he added.



He noted that the indiscipline briquetted by cultural synchronisation was the filth engulfing every fabric of the Ghanaian society, which led to diseases such as cholera and malaria and urged traditional and opinion leaders to lead the crusade against poor sanitation.



Whilst encouraging the people of the area, particularly the youth to embrace the government flagship programmes such as the One-District-One-Factory, One-Village-One-Dam as sources of employment, Mr Bukari urged the traditional authorities to release lands for these projects and other social infrastructure development.



Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) explained that Chieftaincy was very important component of the country’s governance and existence and urged the government to institute a separate Ministry to deal with Chieftaincy related issues.





