$600m Gulf Medical University To Be Established in Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Government of Ghana for the construction of a Gulf Medical University and Teaching Hospital in Ghana.



The agreement was signed between Dubai based Thumbay Group and the Ministries of Health and Education follows discussions held with the group when Dr. Bawumia paid a working visit to Dubai last year.



The project which will comprise both a medical school and a hospital is estimated to cost 600 million dollars and is expected to provide employment for some 3,000 people.



At a ceremony to sign the agreement, Vice President Bawumia said government is committed to offering its support to ensure the successful completion of the project.



“This is a demonstration of confidence in Ghana, and Government is going to be very supportive. Land has already been identified and Government is willing to do whatever it takes to make the project a success.”



According to the Vice President, the project when completed would help boost Ghana’s health system.



“It is really most welcome that we will be able to establish a Medical University that will be able to train people at different levels, and they will be filling a gap in Ghana as far as medical doctors are concerned.”



Dr. Bawumia further stated, the intervention by the Thumbay Group fits well into President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to improve Ghana’s health sector.



President of the Thumbay Group UAE, Dr. Thumbay Moideen said Ghana was chosen for the project as a result of the country’s business potential.



The agreement states in part, “The purpose of this MOU is for the signatory parties to engage collaboratively in the establishment of the Gulf Medical University and Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana. This Memorandum establishes the over-arching framework for the development of collaboration and in doing so recognises the existence of mutual trust and confidence in the academic and educational experiences of the THUMBAY Group, and in the processes to be applied. The parties intend to develop and promote education provision and practice that is congruent with the parties’ core objectives.”