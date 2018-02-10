CLOGSAG denies knowledge of additional one per cent NHIS deduction

Related Stories The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has denied being part of any discussions on an additional one per cent deduction from workers’ salary to fund National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS.



It said: “CLOGSAG will wish to state, unequivocally, that the Association has not been part of any discussions, on an additional one percent deduction from workers’ salary to fund NHIS.”



It therefore implored its workers to go about their normal duties as usual and be assured that the Association would, at all time, work towards improvements in their welfare.



The denial was in statement signed by Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.



It said CLOGSAG was very conversant with the mode of communication within the Civil and Local Government Services and currently, there has not been any letter or circular requiring public sector workers to contribute additional one per cent towards the funding of the NHIS.