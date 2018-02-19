Ashaiman Police Arrest 24 Suspected Criminals

Related Stories The Ashaiman Divisional Police Command has destroyed a notable grove along the Accra Tema Motorway suspected to be the hiding place of some hardened criminals in that part of the city.



In an operation, led by the Ashaiman Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Fleance Adikah, 24 suspected criminals, including two women, were also arrested.



Another suspect, identified by the police as Musah Sulemana, 39, who is said to be dishonestly receiving stolen items, was later arrested, bringing the number of suspects to 25.



Some quantities of hard drugs were seized during the operation which lasted for more than three hours.



Some of the items suspected to have been stolen and retrieved from Sulemana by the police included three computer system units, five monitors, three flat screen television sets, three foreign doors, five office chairs, one piano, two woofers, two combo speakers with the inscription "King Jesus Chapel," one Apsonic jungle black motorbike, two sliding doors, eight boxes of floor tiles, a woollen carpet and two buckets of paint.



Excavator



With the help of an excavator, the police destroyed the thicket with many bunkers which they identified as a safe haven for drug peddlers and criminal activities of all kinds.



The thicket is located near the Sakasaka Park along the Accra-Tema Motorway towards the Adjei Kojo section of the tunnel on the express way.



According to the police, they had to clear the place to deter the criminals from using the area as a hideout.



Motorists



Mr Adikah told journalists that apart from serving as a den, the marshy area also served as a hideout for criminals who attacked motorists along the motorway, especially at night.



He said among those arrested was Musah Danjumah, 18, who had been on the police wanted list as a notorious armed robber who had been mentioned in various robberies in and around Ashaiman.