MiDA Will Manage ECG Concession In Interest Of Ghanaians

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has said it would manage the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) Concession transaction in the interest of Ghanaians.



A statement issued by Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Director, Communication and Outreach of the MiDA, to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Authority had received a letter from one of the Bidders expressing concern about the Government of Ghana’s Policy to have 51 per cent Ghanaian ownership in the structure of the Concession.



“MiDA wishes to assure all Ghanaians that it is managing the transaction on behalf of the Government of Ghana and will ensure the transaction is managed for the benefit of the people of Ghana,” it stated.