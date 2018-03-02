GHS88m For School Feeding Caterers

Related Stories Government has released GHS88 million to pay arrears owed caterers under the school feeding programme for the September to December 2017 academic year.



The move is to ensure meals provided for pupils to remain on schedule and uninterrupted.



Also, the current 80 pesewas per head has been increased to one cedi and an additional cocoa drink will be provided for each child to enhance nutrition.



Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, announced this at a news conference on Thursday, 1 March 2018, to outline activities to observe International Women’s Day which is to be celebrated on Thursday, 8 March 2018.



“Finally, the Minister of Finance has released GHS88million for the caterers for September to December,” she disclosed.



She apologised to the caterers for the delay, which, she attributed to a huge debt inherited by her administration.











