GHS Retracing Path Of Deceased Lassa Fever Patient

Related Stories Health Officials have been deployed to communities such as Ashaiman, Nmai-Dzor and Tema in the Greater Accra Region to get data on persons who had some physical contact with the Lassa Fever patient before his death.



Friends, relatives and persons who had contact with the 26-year old deceased during the two to 21 days incubation period of the disease have been advised to immediately contact health intelligence officers in these communities.



The retracing is to prevent the spread of Lassa Fever in Ghana after the Ghana Health Service announced the presence of the disease in Ghana and passing away of an infected patient at the Tema General Hospital.



Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, disclosing this to the Ghana News Agency, said such persons would be monitored for 21 days for symptoms of the disease.



Dr Yabani indicated that investigations revealed that the patient stayed and interacted with family and friends in the three areas during the incubation period.



Dr Yabani added that health workers who had contact with the patient when he was on admission at the Tema General Hospital and those who sent him to the hospital were also under observation and their temperatures being taken twice a day.



He explained that if any of these persons recorded a temperature reading of 37.5 Degree Celsius and above, other symptoms would be checked , while the person would be isolated, and blood sample taken for testing at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.



He appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any sickness with high temperature, blood vomiting, general body weakness, abdominal pains, and other symptoms to the hospital to prevent a spread of the disease as well as save the lives of potential victims.



The Metro Health Director commended the family of the deceased for their cooperation and asked others not to panic but volunteer information to the health officials to curb the spread of the disease.

`Dr Yabani assured that enough medications were available to treat it when detected early and that all health institutions both public and private had received the needed information.



He urged health officials to always make use of their personal protective materials such as nose mask and gloves.



He also encouraged households to de-rat their houses and surroundings, as well as clean all surfaces with bleach, and thoroughly wash canned drinks before consuming its content as the disease was contracted from the consumption of contaminated mice and rats urine and faeces.