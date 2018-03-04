Let’s Make Teaching Fun, Less Harsh

Related Stories Mr Christian Elsenaar, Leader of a Dutch education exchange programme team has advised teachers in Ghana to make teaching more fun with less harsh criticism.



He said though Ghanaian teachers were putting much efforts into teaching activities, the methods were too rigid, making learning difficult for pupils and students.



Mr Elsenaar gave the advice at “experience sharing forum” at the end of an exchange programme dubbed, “Going Global” at Lume Atsyame in the Ho Municipality.



He said making teaching entertaining could make learning, interesting and encourage students to be regular in school.



The group, made up of 19 Dutch students and eight teachers interacted with pupils and teachers of the Lume Atsyame Basic School Complex.

Mr Elsenaar said the experience with another culture has empowered them to make impact in the world.



Mr Noel Kwaku Nkpeh, Headmaster of Lume Atsyame Basic School Complex, said the exchange programme has sharpened the teaching skills of the staff and made them more tolerant.



He said they learnt the “active learning process” which ensured that pupils were more involved in the learning activity.



Mr John Stephen Agbenyo, Executive Director, Savanna Signatures, initiators of the exchange programme, said it was to enhance enrolment and performance in schools and help both students to experience different cultures and understand the world better.



“Going Global” is an international programme for students in Junior High Schools aimed at helping them appreciate different educational, cultural, social, economic and political cultures and systems.