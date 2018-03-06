I am Against The SHS System - Nii Arday Clegg

Related Stories A private legal practitioner, Robert Nii Arday Clegg has clearly stated his “abhorrence” for Ghana’s current second cycle education system.



The Senior High School, according to the lawyer, is not popular across the world, and most importantly does not meet international education standard, hence his dislike for it.



Speaking in an interview with ghanaweb.com, he said, “In the first place I’m against the SHS system. My reason for being against it is not the people who attend the system. If it had started before I came to Achimota I’d have gone through the system.”



He argued that the previous O and A Level education system produced better results and widely accepted among other countries.



“I’ve come to realise that you’re as good as what you’re exposed to. The O and A Level system that we had is international. It’s recognised around the world. We took it away, replaced it with a system that’s recognised in only a handful of countries in West Africa. Even though WAEC did O and A level, it was the same as what was done in England, Singapore, etc.” Nii Arday Clegg posited.



The journalist further described the current system as a “political mistake” resulting from games played by the country’s political leaders.



In order to produce quality second cycle education graduates, Clegg advised government to reintroduce the O and A Level which he says was “a very solid level of education which we have taken away”.



“Our students are bright, Ghanaians are sharp! Let’s give ourselves an internationally recognised sort of level of doing things to make it happen,” he maintained.