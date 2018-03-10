Ashaiman Bans Okada After 11 pm

Related Stories The Ashaiman Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) in the Greater Accra Region has out-rightly banned the use of motorbike in the municipality after eleven o’clock in the evening.



MUSEC has also restricted commercial motorbike operators, commonly called ‘Okada riders’ from using certain major roads and areas as terminals.



The spots include the Ashaiman traffic light, overhead, main station, ASHMA frontage, central market, among others.



Communities such as Atadeka, Kubekro, Gbetsile, New Jerusalem and Halleluiah have seen increase in crime hence the decision to enforce the law.



Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, speaking at the MUSEC meeting with some leadership of the Okada riders, was optimistic that the decision would help curb the surge in crime in the municipality.



He explained that since the Assembly has informed the Okada operators of the restriction, he hoped that they would comply to make the area safe for business.



For his part, the Divisional Police Commander of Ashaiman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fleance S. Adika advised members of the public to desist from patronizing commercial motorcycle operators on restricted routes as anyone arrested will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.



“There were series of complaints from members of the public on criminal activities perpetuated by some of these motorcycle operators around these areas at night,” he stated.



The Commander observed that the use of commercial motorcycles has led to the increase in crime in many parts of the country.



He stressed that their smooth maneuverability through vehicular traffic as well as their suitability for use on many bad roads, make them good tools for the swift execution of criminal activities.



However, leadership of the Okada riders want the Assembly and the police to reconsider the directive since the spots banned are serious business centres for them.