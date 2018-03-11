Posting Of Service Personnel Does Not Attract Any Fee - NSS

Related Stories



It, therefore, admonished the personnel, especially prospective national service nurses, to report any unscrupulous persons, who would approach them to pay a fee, to the nearest police station or send the details of such persons to the Acting Executive Director of the NSS in person or via email:



A statement signed by Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Acting Executive Director of NSS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it had come to the attention of the Management of the NSS that some unscrupulous persons had resorted to luring prospective national service nurses into paying fees.



It said those unscrupulous persons asked the prospective nurses for specified amounts of money with the view to assisting them with ‘special postings’ to their preferred health institutions.



The statement said eligible national service nurses should note that Management of the Scheme had not engaged the services of agents for postings and would not be responsible for any acts of defrauding.



