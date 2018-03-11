Police Assures Public Of Safe Kwahu Easter

Related Stories The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACOP) Edward Adu Boadu-Akumah, has assured the public of safe Easter festivities in the Kwahu Area this year.



He, however, advised the public to be vigilante and cooperate with the police to ensure an incident-free and lively Easter festivities.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, ACOP Boadu-Akumah assured the public that the police was putting in place measures to ensure their safety during the Easter festivities.



He said more police personnel would be deployed from other parts of the Eastern Region to the Kwahu Area during the Easter festivities.



ACOP Boadu-Akumah advised the public to desist from walking in dark and quiet places during the festivities to avoid attacks or being robbed.