No Increase In Fares For 2018 Hajj – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia has announced Government's decision not to increase fares for the 2018 pilgrimage to Mecca.



According to him, Government has decided to maintain the fares from last year’s pilgrimage.



He said despite the increment announced by the Saudi Arabian Government, the President has directed the Hajj Board to maintain the fares.



The Vice President made the announcement at the 50th anniversary to mark the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad by the Tijanniya Movement of Ghana in Kumasi.



“The date for the pilgrimage to Mecca form this year is approaching. May Allah fulfil the intentions of all prospective pilgrims for this year. The Saudi Arabian Government we know has increased the fares for the 2018 pilgrimage. But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says I should tell all prospective pilgrims that there will be no increment in fares”, he announced.



Dr Bawumia indicated that the Nana Addo-led administration is gradually honouring the promises it made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 general elections.



He called on the Muslim community in the country to support Government with prayers to enable it to deliver on its mandate.



Dignitaries at the event included; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, some Members of Parliament and other prominent Islamic clerics.