Tema Community 25 Residents Donate Motorbikes, Phones To Police To Improve Security

Residents of Tema Community 25 in the Kpone Katamanso constituency in Tema have handed over motorbikes and mobile phone gadgets to the police in a bid to beef up security within the area.



Led by the Chairman of the Tema Community 25 Residents Association, Mr. Bagnaba Vangogh, the items were presented to the Kpone District Command of the Ghana Police Service and received by the Kpone District Commander, DSP William Jabialu on behalf of the Police Administration



Handing over the items, Mr Vangogh explained that residents within the area deemed it fit to encourage and support the police with these logistics to enhance the security of Tema Community 25 and its environs.



“This has also come particularly at a time when the country is engulfed with some security issues and as an Association we deemed it necessary to support the Police,” he said, noting that Government alone cannot be left to fight the menace.



He disclosed that security within the area is of utmost concern to residents and as such will continue to assist the police to enhance the security of its community and the country at large.



Receiving the items, DSP William Jabialu praised residents of Tema Community 25 for their continuous support to the police, observing that considering the bad terrain in some parts of the area the motorbikes will be particularly helpful in combating crime.



He urged residents in other communities to emulate the example of the Community 25 residents.



He said residents must play a key role in their own security by supporting the police to be efficient.



He also said criminals do not operate in isolation and as such advised residents in various communities in the country to come together and form neighborhood watch committees and alert the police about any unusual activities in their communities.



He noted that the police can have all the intelligence and fine gadgets in the world but without information from the public there is little they can do.



Benny Fiifi Ashun, General Secretary of the Association, informed the press on the soon-to-be-completed Community 25 resident Police Station and seized the occasion to urge residents to come forth with their donations to ensure the project is completed as scheduled.



He said although residents have been supporting the police over the years with various donations, the bigger interest is the completion of the Police Station to bring the Police closer to residents.



Other Executive Members of the Association who were present to support the ceremony included Mr. Eric Martey, Organizing Secretary, Lawyer Kodjoe, Legal Executive Member and Mr. Peter Asare, Community 25 Security Coordinator. Also present from the Police Service were: Chief Inspector Krah, Station Officer at Kpone and ASP Wisdom Boko, Kpone District Crime Officer.