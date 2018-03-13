UW Minister Chides Chiefs For Endorsing Illegal Rosewood Activities

Related Stories Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Acting Upper West Regional Minister has cautioned Chiefs endorsing activities of illegal logging in various parts of the Region to desist from it immediately.



He attributed the illegal logging to the phenomenon of uncertain rainfall pattern the Region was experiencing of late.



Mr Issahaku, who was speaking during General Meeting of the Upper West Region House of Chiefs at Jirapa said if care was not taken some traditional rulers would regulate activities that destroy the environment.



“It is of interest to note that destructive floods in parts of the country in recent times were blamed largely on indiscriminate felling of rosewood and Pappa which is on the rise, if not stopped, very soon most of our vegetative cover will be destroyed,” he said.



“The unfortunate news is that, there are reports of some Chiefs endorsing the activities of these illegal loggers in the region,” he added.



Mr Chinnia reminded the Chiefs of their roles as custodians of the land and culture and therefore wielded great influence on changing bad cultural practices that affect their well-being.



He noted that the role of chiefs in governance and decentralisation has become important in the light of challenges posed by modernity in predominantly rural communities across Ghana.



“Growing Ghana beyond aid requires us to develop the can-do spirit and actively participate in governance through the Assembly system,” he said, alluding to the important role chiefs play in National development.



He said it was therefore important a meeting of that nature discussed issues relating to development and specifically growth of the Region.

The meeting brought together Chiefs, Pognamine, “Hala Kuoro” and Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region.