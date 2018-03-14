Teacher Who Drew Microsoft On Board Attends Exchange Event In Singapore

Related Stories An ICT teacher who, in the absence of a computer, drew the Microsoft Word interface on a blackboard to teach his students has arrived in Singapore to attend the Microsoft Education Exchange 2018.



The viral images of 34-year-old Richard Akoto Appiah – known as Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook drawing a diagram of Microsoft Word for his pupils at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase went viral after he posted them on Facebook.



“I wanted them to know or see how the window will appear if they were to be behind a computer,” Akoto told CNN. “Always wanted them to have interest in the subject so I always do my possible best for them.”



“Teaching of ICT in Ghana’s school is very funny,” he says on the caption accompanying the post.



Akoto’s 100-plus students were happy about the drawing because it made the explanation about launching Word simple for them, he said. And this is not the first time he had illustrated IT technology on the board.



“I have been doing this every time the lesson I’m teaching demands it,” he said. “I’ve drawn monitors, system units, keyboards, mouse, formatting toolbar, drawing toolbar, save as dialogue box and so on.”



His post came to the notice of Microsoft Africa who promised to equip him with a device and access to the MCE program and free professional development resources.



And judging from a Facebook post of Owura Kwadwo, Microsoft has begun fulfilling its pledge.



“Just arrived in Singapore for the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit. Looking forward to learn something new. #thanksMicrosoft,” Owura Kwadwo confirmed in a post on Facebook.



The Microsoft Education Exchange (E2) event has been in existence for more than a decade and aims to celebrate amazing educators and provide them with the opportunity to collaborate with each other.



Educators selected by Microsoft to attend the programme are credited with sparking creativity and curiosity in their students, by embracing modern teaching and learning, innovative curriculum, and by providing immersive experiences with technology.



This year’s Microsoft Education Exchange (E2) event is being held in Singapore, from March 13 through March 15, 2018.



Singapore was chosen as host country because of its highly regarded education system, quoted to be “the world’s best education system,” according to an OECD-led study.



Singapore is rated first in math and science and has one of the highest literacy rates in the world. E2 2018 will be hosted in Singapore with the support of local and international governments.