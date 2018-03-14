Farmer Remanded For Biting Off Friend’s Ear

Related Stories The Juaso Circuit Court has remanded a farmer who bit off the ear of his friend during a fight over five cedis, into prison custody.



Kwasi Boakye, who took offence after being accused of stealing the money chopped off the left ear of the complainant with his teeth when they engaged in a fight.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey on March 28.



Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah, prosecuting, said the complainant, Bukari Issaka and the accused were friends and lived at Banka in the Asante Akim South Municipality.



He said on March 4, at about 2200 hours the two were having a conversation in front of the accused’s house when the complainant decided to leave for his house.



Just as he was leaving his five cedi note fell on the ground and the complainant deliberately stepped on it in an attempt to keep the money.



The complainant who noticed the demeanour of the accused while leaving his house later realized the money was missing and came back to the accused to retrieve it.



After a heated argument, the complainant managed to retrieve the money and left the complainant’s house.



The accused who felt offended by the complainant’s action followed him to his house, claiming he had also stolen his mobile phone.



This degenerated into fierce fight between the two, during which the accused bit off the complainant’s left ear.



He then spit the severed part of the ear in his mouth on the complainant who was lying on the ground in pain.



The complainant who bled profusely was rushed the Banka Health Centre by some witnesses for treatment.



The case was reported to the Banka Police, leading to the arrest of the accused.