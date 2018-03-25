Togbe Afede Supports Poisoned Food Victims Family

Related Stories Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs and Agbogbomefia of Asogli, has donated assorted items worth GHC5,250.00 to bereaved families of Akakpokope in the South Tongu District, whose relatives died after eating a local delicacy “akple”.



At least eight people in the farming community lost their lives with two persons still recovering at the hospital after eating the “akple,” a delicacy prepared with corn flour, suspected to be contaminated.



Togbe Kotoku XI, Paramount Chief of Kpenoe, who presented the items on behalf of Togbe Afede, described the incident as “unfortunate” and said the donation was to comfort the bereaved families.



The items include bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil and canned beef.



Togbe Kotoku said the Asogli State was traumatised by the sad incident, and prayed that such incidents would not happen in the Community again.



Mr Emmanuel Louis Agamah, the South Tongu District Chief Executive, said this was the first time a donation was made to the bereaved families after the incident and expressed gratitude to Togbe Afede.



Mr Jokeman Dzotepe, a Family Head, said the items were timely as the families prepared to bury their dead.



Akakpo Christine, who lost three relations in the incident, called for thorough investigations into the occurrence because they were still terrified in the Community.



Meanwhile, Mr Cephas Kofi Aguadze, the Assemblyman of the area, said the corn mill where the corn flour was milled had been closed down.