CCTV Exposes Lawyer’s Driver

Related Stories A closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera, installed in a lawyer’s chamber exposed his driver when he entered his office to steal an amount of GH¢28,650.00 from his safe.



Musah Addo, 43, had been employed by Lawyer Sam Seth Woode for six years.



Musah was seen in the video removing and pocketing part of an amount of GH¢40,000.00, which had been kept in two separate envelopes, leading to his prosecution.



Edward Yartey, 50, security man and Kwabena Boateng, 49, a driver, whom Musah gave out some of the money, were all remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 9.



Musah and Yartey denied acting together to steal. In addition, Musah has been charged with stealing.



Boateng, however, admitted receiving GH¢400.00 each, from Musah and Yartey and has since refunded the money to the police.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Man-Anit Sampana, told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Lawyer Woode has his Chambers located at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.



Both Musah and Boateng lived at Madina whilst Lartey resides at Adabraka in Accra.



On March 9, the complainant put two envelopes, each containing GH¢20,000.00 in a safe in his office.



The next day, Mr Woode reported to work only to find his safe had been broken into and one of the envelopes taken whilst the other was opened with only GH¢11,440.00 left in it.



With the assistance of his secretary, an inventory was taken and when the CCTV footage was played in the presence of other witnesses, it revealed Musah stealing the money.



This led to his arrest and in his caution statement, he admitted stealing only GH¢1,000.00 and mentioned his accomplices for receiving part of the stolen money.



Upon his arrest, Yartey told the police he did not take part in the act but was given GH¢500.00 by Musah to settle his funeral debt.



It also came out that Musah and Yartey gave GH¢800.00 to Boateng to be given to the lawyer (complainant) through one Joseph Kofi Quansah but Boateng kept the money to himself.



After further probing, they were charged and put before court.