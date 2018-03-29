TV3’s Thomas Cann Needs GHC100,000 To Live

Related Stories A TV3 correspondent, Thomas Vincent Cann, who has been diagnosed of the last stage of chronic kidney disease, requires an amount of GHC100,000 to undergo a kidney transplant in India.



Media General, owners of TV3, has embarked on a campaign to raise the amount to support the surgery, which is his only resort to survival.



For a start Media General has since March 28 been organising a ‘bake sale’ for all staff of its subsidiaries in Accra –TV3, 3news.com, 3FM, Onua FM.Proceeds from the sale will go to support Mr. Cann who corresponds for the group from the Central Region.



Family members, friends and his mates from Mfantsipim School are also helping to raise the funds to help him procure a new kidney.



The Media General Group is meanwhile appealing to Ghanaians and philanthropic organisations to support the campaign dubbed “Yes We Cann”.



All donations should be kindly sent to TV3 premises at Adesa We, Kandaor in Accra MTN mobile money number 0556592653.