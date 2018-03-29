Minister Meets Security Personnel To Resolve Impasse

Related Stories Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, on Tuesday met with the Military and Police hierarchy in the Region to resolve the impasse between the two agencies.



In a statement jointly signed by Captain Na Asamoah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the 6 Garrision and Mohammed Tanko Yussif, the Northern Regional Police PRO, quoted the Minister as urging the two security Commanders to take immediate steps to restrain their personnel and eschew acts, which have the potential of undermining the security in the Region.



According to the statement the two Commanders agreed in principle to restrain their men and allow for peace to reign and work together to strengthen security in the Region.



It stated that there would be a three member committee that would be set up to investigate the impasse and submit its findings to REGSEC for further action.



“As part of efforts to settle their own differences, last night the General Officer Military, Commanding the Northern Command and the Northern Regional Police Commander, jointly addressed police officers and assured them that the hierarchy was trying their best to reach an amicable solution,” it stated.



The statement stated that both the Military and the Police Commanders paid visits to the two personnel who had suffered injuries and damaged property as a result of this impasse.



It stated that a joint durbar would soon be organized to concretize the efforts at achieving peaceful resolution of the impasse.