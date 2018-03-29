Montie 3 Case: SC Adopts Memorandum Of Issues

Related Stories A SEVEN-MEMBER panel of the Supreme Court justices has adopted a-joint memorandum of issues filed by three separate individuals who are challenging the pardon of the Montie 3 by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The Supreme Court on March 20 directed the lawyers in the case who are challenging the constitutionality of former President Mahama’s action to consolidate the matter and file their joint agreed issues before today.



However, in court today, lawyers indicated they have agreed on a-joint issues, filed it on March 20 and prayed the court to adopt same.



The panel chaired by Justice Sophia Adenyira after adopting the joint memorandom of issues, directed the parties to file their legal argument independently in 21 days from today.



The court said, upon service and should any of the parties has a reply, they would be afford the opportunity to make oral submission in open court.



The case has been adjourned sine die.



Other members of the panel include Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Baffoe Bonnie, Justice Jones Dotse, Justice Annin Yeboah, Justice AA Benin and Justice Gabriel Pwamang adjourned the case sine die.



BACKGROUND

Three radio panelist Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn and Salifu Masse aka Mugabe, host of Pampaso on montie three were jailed four months each for contempt in 2016 by the apex court.



But, a month later they were granted presidential pardon and this the applicants are praying the court to struck the action down as null and void and of no effect.