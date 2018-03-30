Govt Reduces School Fees By 50% For 3rd Year SHS Students?

Related Stories The Ghanaian government has announced a fifty percent reduction in school fees for third-year Senior High School (SHS) students for the third term which is their last period to stay in school.



A lsigned etter from the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa to all Regional Directors indicate that schools will resume April 16, 2018 to July 20, 2018 implying that students will spend approximately 14 weeks in schools.



In view of the fact that the final students will begin their final West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on June 1, 2018 which is half the period they are supposed to spend in school for the third term, he explained that government decided to half the fees for them to pay.



He, therefore, urged all regional directors to comply with the latest decision.



Find a copy of the letter below;