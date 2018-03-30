Kwadwo Kyeremeh, Two Others Dead After Receiving Injections - PHOTO

Related Stories At least three persons have died after receiving injections at the New Senchi Health Centre, at Akrade in the Asuogyaman District, in the Eastern region.



Some two other persons are said to be in critical condition after receiving similar injections, Joy News can confirm.



A family member of one of the deceased persons, Eugene Benjamin Gapher, told Joy News' Manasseh Azure Awuni his twin sister, Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, 42, passed away days after she took injections to treat some skin infections.



According to Benjamin, his sister took three injections in the buttocks on March 9th, 12th, 13th and complained of severe pains thereafter.



She was later admitted to the VRA hospital in Akosombo where she met other persons on admission at the VRA hospital who had also visited the New Senchi Health Center for similar injections.



Surgeons had to perform three plastic surgeries to remove parts of the skin to cover the decaying buttocks.



"But by the next day, the whole place will be rotten again. It was deepening and scattering" he told Joy News' Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has been investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths.



"It seems as if it is a cancerous something", he said.



He stated that his sister could not talk well and solely depended on drinks as she could not eat.



Benjamin said last Sunday morning while he was getting ready to go to church, he was informed by his mother that her sister had died.



After his sister's death, Benjamin reported the man who gave the injections as saying 'it was an error'. Benjamin said he was told by some nurses, the doctor mixed some drugs after he could not find the usual medication he uses.



Joy News can confirm three persons including one Kojo Kyeremeh have died with one other person in critical condition. One of the deceased persons had several parts of his body swollen including the stomach.



A doctor at the VRA hospital had pronounced his case as requiring a miracle. But it never came.



Kwadwo Adjei Kyeremeh, 31, was the administrator of the Rev. Friedrich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church in Akosombo. Both he and Eugenia were in the same congregation and they were both preparing for their separate marriages this year.



A pastor at the Rev. Friedrich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Patrick Sasu, told Manasseh that the church was distraught by the deaths and called on health authorities to act swiftly to get to the bottom of the case.



The Asuogyaman District Director of Health Services, Abdul Aziz Abdulai, confirmed two deaths to Joy News but declined to speak on the third case which had been reported at the VRA Hospital.



He said he would only speak to the issue when he gathers enough information and reported to his superiors.



Manasseh, however, got wind of the third death and visited the Akuse Government Hospital for confirmation. Authorities of the Akuse Government Hospital had heard about the situation and could not confirm any such death. When the description was given, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Ahmed Tijani Sulemana, went through the records and confirmed that on the 22nd of March, 78-year old Bande Yobi from Juapong reported at the hospital with similar conditions. His folder showed that he had reported at the New Senchi Medical Centre for treatment five days earlier.



He died on March 26 and was buried the same day because he is a Muslim. The health authorities investigating the deaths were not aware of this case at the time Joy News visited.



Joy News has again learnt that a fifth person is battling for his life at the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho. He was admitted at the Peki Government Hospital and when his case worsened he was referred to Ho.



In all, Joy News can confirm five cases, three deaths and two in critical condition.



Benjamin reported one of the VRA surgeons with 30 years medical experience as saying he had never encountered a medical situation as bizarre as the cases he dealt with.



Parts of the decayed bodies have been sent to Noguchi Memorial Research Center for investigations into the cause of death.



Benjamin says he wants justice for his deceased sister and the medical officer made to face the law.