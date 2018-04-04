KMA Developing Action Plan To Prevent Flooding

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is developing a comprehensive action plan to prevent flooding in the Metropolis during the rainy season.



Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, Chief Executive said the plan would help protect lives and property as the Metrological Services Department had predicted of heavy rains this year.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi made this known at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the 7th Assembly, held at the True Vine Hotel in Kumasi.



The Assembly, he said had proposed the setting up of a structural integrity test committee to assess all buildings in the metropolis and advise management on actions to be taken on weak buildings and those built on waterways.



The assembly would also begin desilting of gutters in the metropolis while periodic cleaning exercise was being carried out to prevent the gutters from getting choked.



He said the Ghana Institute of Engineers had pledged help the assembly to assess all buildings built on waterways.



The Chief Executive said recent rainstorms caused havoc at Kwadaso Estate, Kaase, Atonsu and some other parts of the metropolis resulting in the loss of lives and property.



The National Disaster Management Committee (NADMO) has provided relief items to some 400 people whose items were washed away by the floods, while the Assembly had also given an amount of GH¢1,100 to each of the disaster victims at Kwadaso.



Mr Assibey-Antwi mentioned that rehabilitation of the liquid waste stabilisation ponds were underway at a cost of GH¢350,000.

It is being financed by Water Sanitation for Urban Poor, a Non-Governmental Organisation.



Mr Assibey Antwi said the Assembly would soon launch the “Operation keep the city clean” campaign, to promote environmental cleanliness in communities and appealed to the people to be each-others’ keeper by helping to keep the environment clean to bring the city back to its lost glory.