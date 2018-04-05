Student Remanded For Defiling 13-Year-Old Girl

Related Stories A 22-year-old man charged with defiling a 13-year-old girl at the beach near the Independence Square has been remanded into police custody by the Accra Circuit Court 5.



Joseph Awuku, a student, who lives at Kwashiebu, a suburb of Accra with the help of some friends, was said to have initially helped the victim to learn how to swim on Thursday March 29, 2018 at the beach.



The prosecutor, DSP Kofi Atimbire told the court that, Awuku after the swimming lessons lured the victim into a dilapidated building near the beach, had sex with her and kept her there until the next day.



Awuku and a female friend were said to have taken the victim to a lotto kiosk the next morning and kept her there at a time the parents and grandmother were looking for her and a complaint had been lodged at the Darkuman police station



When the victim returned home and was questioned by her mother, she narrated the ordeal.



Awuku was subsequently arrested by the victim’s family and handed over to the Tesano police station.



The case was then transferred to the Accra Regional DOVVSU and the victim was given a police medical form to be sent to hospital for examination.



The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku adjourned the case to April 17, 2018.