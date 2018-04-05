Muslims Grateful To Vice President

Related Stories The presence of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at most social functions in the Islamic communities has endeared him to the faithful in these segments of the country.



Where he is unable to turn up, his Technical Adviser, Alhaji Dr. Mohammed Yunusah aka Dr. Oluman, ably represents him at such functions.



Last week at Alajo in Accra, the Islamic funeral for the late Hajia Maria Kadiri English who passed on in the US recently had Dr. Oluman representing the Vice President at the event. He presented the Veep’s donation to a representative of the family.



The Hausa Chief of the Greater Accra Region, Chief Kabiru English, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for the gesture.



In similar events in Accra, prayers were said for the President and the Vice President.



The Vice President’s Technical Adviser, wherever he finds himself representing his boss, showcases the government’s vision for the people.



The Deputy Interior Minister, Hon Henry Quartey, who is also the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency gave an assurance to the people about job opportunities which would come their way.



A lawyer, Seidu Nasigri, called on the youth in the Islamic communities to desist from criminal activities as he lamented the high number of Muslims engaged in crimes across the country.