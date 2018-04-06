3 Soldiers Die In Crash

Related Stories Three members of the Supreme Canons Band of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Volta Barracks in Ho, did not survive when the Styre Troops Carrier Military truck with registration number 72- GA-70 on which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into a ditch.



The accident, which occurred close to Spring Fields University campus, near Adaklu Township on the Ho-Kpetoe road, involved 15 members of the Band who were travelling to Akatsi Abor for an Easter programme.



Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, the Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Victor Oduro Abrokwa, said all occupants of the truck, including the driver, sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the Volta Regional Hospital where three of them died on arrival.



He said seven others who were in critical condition were airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment a day after the incident, “whiles the remaining five, including the driver, were treated and discharged at the Volta Regional Hospital.”



Chief Superintendent Victor Oduro Abrokwa said arrangements were being made to convey the bodies of the deceased to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation and post-mortem.



He added that the police would revisit the scene with the driver when he fully recovers to assist in investigation.



Meanwhile, the accident truck has been towed to the military barracks for safe keeping.



According to some media reports, the Commander of the Regiment, Major Edward Sarpong Appiah, addressed a durbar on Monday at the barracks and briefed personnel about the accident.