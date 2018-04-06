KMA Plans More Demolition

Related Stories Several houses constructed at unapproved areas notably on waterways in Kumasi, have been earmarked for immediate demolition by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, who made the disclosure when he was speaking with newsmen in Kumasi on Wednesday afternoon, did not mention the number of affected buildings.



He, however, stated that the data of all the houses which have been penciled down for demolition have been captured, adding that the demolition exercise would stop the floods.



He said officials of NADMO in Kumasi have started counseling owners of the houses that have been marked for demolition, saying “the assembly wants to give the exercise a human face”.



According to him, owners of the affected houses have also been given timelines; as to when they should vacate the houses before they are pulled down.



The Kumasi Mayor disclosed that the assembly has already demolished some houses that had been built on waterways adding KMA is determined to prevent flooding in Kumasi.



Mr Osei Assibey made this known when the Assembly used two brand new excavators to desilt all the flood prone rivers in the city to help avert floods and its devastating effects during the rainy season.



The rivers Kwadaso and Denyame at Park and Gardens and the TUC, which annually recorded flooding during the rainy seasons, were thoroughly desilted.



He said KMA is determined to desilt rivers in all the flood prone areas so that the perennial flooding of the city would be a thing of the past; calling for support from the people.