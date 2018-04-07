14 Fake Drug Peddlers Arrested In Accra

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council and the Ghana Police Service on Friday arrested 14 fake drug peddlers at Dome, Achimota and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



The drug peddlers made up of 11 men and three women were arrested for selling unregistered aphrodisiacs, analgesics, antibiotics, Tramadol, codeine-containing cough syrup and other toxic medicines to the public.



Some of the local aphrodisiacs seized from the suspects included: AK 47, Magic Gel, Cobra 150, Tiger 150, Tramadol, Magic Snow Vita and Super Sex Machine.



Mr Vigil Edward Prah-Ashun, the Head of Drug Market Surveillance, FDA said the FDA had intelligence reports that some people around Dome, Kisiman, Avenor and Circle were engaged in the use of Tramadol and codeine-containing cough syrup.



He said the swoop was necessitated by the increasing incidence of illegal trading in pharmaceuticals.



He said the practice was dangerous as the untrained people selling the drugs could misinform clients on their usage.



He said the FDA has previously embarked on similar exercises and would continue to do so until they are sure that such products were out of the market.



Mr Prah-Ashun appealed to the public to desist from purchasing drugs from peddlers but instead, purchase at the pharmacy shops, adding that, “and before you take any such drug, it is better or safer for a doctor or specialist to prescribe it before you purchase”.



He said the culprits have been handed over to the police for the necessary action to be taken.