Fire Breaks Out At Trump Tower (Photos)

Related Stories A fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York late on Saturday, the New York City Fire Department said.



There were no immediate reports of injuries. Smoke was reportedly seen rising from the Midtown Manhattan tower around 6:00 p.m. but later subsided.



The cause of the fire is not yet clear.









