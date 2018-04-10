Police Launches Motorbike Patrols

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has launched motorbike patrols for neighbourhood safety.



The team numbering 69 were trained by the counter terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service and were made to undergo weapon handling, suspect control, vehicle search among others.



The 60-man team is expected to be deployed to crime prone areas to ensure safety of community members.



Speaking at the launch in Accra on 10 April 2018, Director General of Operations DCOP Simon Afeku mentioned the need for the introduction of such a measure to deal with miscreants and robbers within crime prone areas.



Addressing the media the Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu, noted that the 69-man squad will not be lenient with criminals essentially those that use motorbikes to rob.



He noted that there cannot be development without stable security within communities. He urged the 60-man squad to avoid mistakes and prove to the public that the police has what it takes to fight crime.



He stressed that the 69-man squad will continue to need training and retraining to sharpen their skills to effectively deal with crimes.





