Fake Somanya Commander Grabbed

Related Stories Police in Somanya, the Municipal capital of Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, have arrested a young man (name withheld) for allegedly impersonating the Somanya District Police Commander, ASP Isaac Otsin.



The suspect, currently in Police custody, who is a resident of Sra, a suburb of Somanya was grabbed at his hideout, when he claimed to be the District Police commander and allegedly used a phone to summon people to appear before him at the District Police Station.



The Somanya Police Commander, ASP Isaac Otsin who confirmed the arrest to the media said his outfit picked information last Thursday afternoon that the suspect had severally introduced himself as the Police Commander to some gullible individuals.



According to ASP Otsin, the suspect whose motives for the act was not clear, called the complainant through a telephone and ordered him to report to him at the Somanya Police Station immediately.



He said the complainant who resides at Akuse came to the Police Station in apparent response to the ‘Commander’s invitation.



ASP Otsin who denied requesting the complainant to report to the station, immediately instituted investigations into the case which led to the arrest of the suspect.



During interrogation, the suspect told the police that he was “just playing” with the complainant.



The Somanya Police chief noted that, his impersonator will remain in police custody pending further investigations; thereafter the culprit could face prosecution.